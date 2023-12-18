U.S. Officers and Senior Enlisted Leaders Volunteer in Mail Room

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 8, 2023) - Command Master Chief William Hieb sorts packages sent to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on Dec. 8, 2023. CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa leadership volunteered to help forward-deployed service members get their holiday mail faster. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington).

