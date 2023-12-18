Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Officers and Senior Enlisted Leaders Volunteer in Mail Room [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Officers and Senior Enlisted Leaders Volunteer in Mail Room

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Allison 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 7, 2023) - Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Basley, Camp Lemonnier food service officer, sorts packages sent to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Dec. 7, 2023. CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa leadership volunteered at the post office to help forward-deployed service members get their holiday mail faster. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington).

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 02:11
    Photo ID: 8180162
    VIRIN: 231207-N-YG371-1024
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Officers and Senior Enlisted Leaders Volunteer in Mail Room [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Dominique Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CLDJ

