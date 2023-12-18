CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 7, 2023) - Officers and senior enlisted leaders sort packages sent to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on Dec. 7, 2023. CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa leadership volunteered at the post office to help forward-deployed service members get their holiday mail faster. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.23.2023 02:10 Photo ID: 8180159 VIRIN: 231207-N-JJ684-1118 Resolution: 7634x5453 Size: 3.4 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Officers and Senior Enlisted Leaders Volunteer in Mail Room [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rion Codrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.