    Home Is Where the Heart Is [Image 2 of 2]

    Home Is Where the Heart Is

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Preston Jarrett 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230112-N-FC991-001 PACIFIC OCEAN - Master Chief Damage Controlman Danielle Gilbert and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Aaliyah Williams are an uncle and niece pair who unexpectedly found themselves stationed together aboard the Nimitz, years after leaving their hometown of Daingerfield. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston Jarrett)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 8180050
    VIRIN: 230112-N-FC991-1001
    Resolution: 6611x4412
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    NIMITZ
    CVN68
    Family

