    Alaska firefighters learn ice-rescue skills [Image 15 of 18]

    Alaska firefighters learn ice-rescue skills

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, finish conducting ice-rescue training as a part of an ice rescue technician certification course at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 21, 2023. The JBER firefighters were certified as ice-rescue technicians after having learned and practiced the skills needed to conduct ice-rescue and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 18:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    This work, Alaska firefighters learn ice-rescue skills [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

