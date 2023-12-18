Alaska firefighters learn ice-rescue skills

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct ice-rescue training as a part of an ice rescue technician certification course at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 21, 2023. The JBER firefighters were certified as ice-rescue technicians after having learned and practiced the skills needed to conduct ice-rescue and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

