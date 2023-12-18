This award design was created in Adobe Photoshop. It’s helps highlighting the First Army Division West importance of Observer, Coach, Trainers (OC/T) within the First Army Division West. This award will be given to OC/Ts who go above and beyond their roles as OC/Ts (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8179923
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-JJ342-8119
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Award [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT