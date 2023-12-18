Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Award background [Image 1 of 2]

    First Army Award background

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    First Army Division West

    This award design was created in Adobe Photoshop. It’s helps highlighting the First Army Division West importance of Observer, Coach, Trainers (OC/T) within the First Army Division West. This award will be given to OC/Ts who go above and beyond their roles as OC/Ts (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 8179922
    VIRIN: 230904-A-JJ342-2972
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Award background [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Award background
    First Army Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT