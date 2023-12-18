This unit crest design was created in Adobe Illustrator. This crest was a vector recreation of 2-393 Brigade Support Battalion unit crest. The crest was used to replace the unit low resolution crest allowing the unit to use this new crest on current and future products of any size. (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 8179921 VIRIN: 230914-A-JJ342-2432 Resolution: 3216x3205 Size: 1.71 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dakota Crest, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.