Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dakota Crest

    Dakota Crest

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    First Army Division West

    This unit crest design was created in Adobe Illustrator. This crest was a vector recreation of 2-393 Brigade Support Battalion unit crest. The crest was used to replace the unit low resolution crest allowing the unit to use this new crest on current and future products of any size. (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 8179921
    VIRIN: 230914-A-JJ342-2432
    Resolution: 3216x3205
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dakota Crest, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2-393 Brigade Support Battalion unit crest
    Patrotic Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT