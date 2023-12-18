This coin design was created in Adobe Photoshop. This coin design for the 2-393 Brigade Support Battalion show cast the unit’s company four mascots protruding out of the back of the coin, while also highlighting the units crest and command team on the front. (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 16:49 Photo ID: 8179920 VIRIN: 230504-A-JJ342-9826 Resolution: 2486x2184 Size: 2.43 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dakota coin, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.