A ceremony welcoming the newest sergeants into the U.S. Army’s Non-Commissioned Officers’ ranks was held at Tripler Army Medical Center on 14 December 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition which welcoming newly promoted NCOs to the corps.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8179919
|VIRIN:
|231214-O-RZ469-6899
|Resolution:
|4320x3456
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Crizalmer Caraang Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tripler Army Medical Center Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT