24" x 36" poster design created in Adobe Photoshop highlighting Observer, Coach, Trainers (OC/T) within 166th Aviation Brigade. This poster was one of 5 designs used as to highlight OC/Ts within different brigades under First Army Division West during the First Army Division West leader’s forum (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8179916
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-JJ342-8311
|Resolution:
|9600x14400
|Size:
|40.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Train, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
