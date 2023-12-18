Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Train

    We Train

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    First Army Division West

    24" x 36" poster design created in Adobe Photoshop highlighting Observer, Coach, Trainers (OC/T) within 166th Aviation Brigade. This poster was one of 5 designs used as to highlight OC/Ts within different brigades under First Army Division West during the First Army Division West leader’s forum (U.S. Army Illustration by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8179916
    VIRIN: 230421-A-JJ342-8311
    Resolution: 9600x14400
    Size: 40.99 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Train, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    poster
    OC/T
    166th Aviation Brigade
    Observer Coach Trainers
    First Army Division West leader’s forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT