Tripler Army Medical Center Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony

A ceremony welcoming the newest sergeants into the U.S. Army’s Non-Commissioned Officers’ ranks was held at Tripler Army Medical Center on 14 December 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition which welcoming newly promoted NCOs to the corps.

