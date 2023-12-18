Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Crizalmer Caraang Jr 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    A ceremony welcoming the newest sergeants into the U.S. Army’s Non-Commissioned Officers’ ranks was held at Tripler Army Medical Center on 14 December 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition which welcoming newly promoted NCOs to the corps.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 17:05
    Location: HI, US
