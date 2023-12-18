U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Gary Barnes, a crewmember assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906), poses for a photo with his family at the cutter's return to homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2023, following a 65-day patrol in the Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean. Patrolling in support of Joint Interagency Task Force-South, Seneca worked alongside other Coast Guard cutters, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security units, and international partners to conduct maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

