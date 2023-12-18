Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906) at homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2023, following a 65-day patrol in the Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean. Patrolling in support of Joint Interagency Task Force-South, Seneca worked alongside other Coast Guard cutters, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security units, and international partners to conduct maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 15:25
    Photo ID: 8179793
    VIRIN: 231222-G-NJ244-4082
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions , by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol in support of maritime safety and security missions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    return to homeport
    USCGC Seneca (WMEC-906)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT