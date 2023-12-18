Teammates from the Ohio Area Office gathered to enjoy a holiday luncheon at a local restaurant, Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023. A small contingent of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contstruction team from Cleveland, Ohio were able to gather before some took leave to be with family and friends for the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 15:08 Photo ID: 8179790 VIRIN: 231221-A-VR700-1001 Resolution: 2048x1387 Size: 2.1 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Buffalo District's Ohio Area Office Team Holiday Luncheon, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.