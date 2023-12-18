Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District's Ohio Area Office Team Holiday Luncheon

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Teammates from the Ohio Area Office gathered to enjoy a holiday luncheon at a local restaurant, Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023. A small contingent of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contstruction team from Cleveland, Ohio were able to gather before some took leave to be with family and friends for the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 15:08
    Photo ID: 8179790
    VIRIN: 231221-A-VR700-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1387
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Buffalo District's Ohio Area Office Team Holiday Luncheon, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Holiday
    Buffalo District

