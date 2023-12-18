Hospital corpsmen from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore assists during the point of dispensary (POD) exercise aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Sailor from FRC West role played and acted as patients with health-related difficulties.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8179661
|VIRIN:
|231130-D-WP286-3614
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
NHC Lemoore effectively utilizes POD for mass vaccination effort at FRC West, by Elaine Heirigs
