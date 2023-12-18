Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHC Lemoore effectively utilizes POD for mass vaccination effort at FRC West

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Hospital corpsmen from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore assists during the point of dispensary (POD) exercise aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Sailor from FRC West role played and acted as patients with health-related difficulties.

    This work, NHC Lemoore effectively utilizes POD for mass vaccination effort at FRC West, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

