    SJAFB host Clergy Day [Image 5 of 6]

    SJAFB host Clergy Day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Religious leaders from surrounding communities getting briefed on F-15E Strike Eagle capabilities during Clergy Day 2023 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Dec. 7, 2023. Clergy Day is an annual event the Seymour Johnson Chaplain Corps hosts to build rapport and relationships with local clergy of all faith backgrounds who support the Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    This work, SJAFB host Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SJAFB hoat Clergy Day

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

