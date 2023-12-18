Religious leaders from surrounding communities getting briefed on F-15E Strike Eagle capabilities during Clergy Day 2023 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Dec. 7, 2023. Clergy Day is an annual event the Seymour Johnson Chaplain Corps hosts to build rapport and relationships with local clergy of all faith backgrounds who support the Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 13:49 Photo ID: 8179648 VIRIN: 231207-F-RS022-1143 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB host Clergy Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.