    Walter Reed staff decorate to recognize their diversity [Image 5 of 6]

    Walter Reed staff decorate to recognize their diversity

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Rosana Vallejos and her team in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Ultrasound division decorated a door to recognize the staffs cultural diversity during the holidays at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 22, 2023. Vallejos and her team initially decorated the door for Walter Reed's door decorating contest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    This work, Walter Reed staff decorate to recognize their diversity [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

