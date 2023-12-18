Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members [Image 7 of 7]

    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks holds a holiday morale call with Marine Corps members at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Dec. 21, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 8179173
    VIRIN: 231221-F-GD090-3068
    Resolution: 7761x5174
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members
    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members
    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members
    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members
    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members
    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members
    DSD Hicks Morale Call with USMC Members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    USMC
    Pentagon
    DSD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks
    Holiday Morale Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT