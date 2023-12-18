Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF makes holiday Air Force morale call [Image 1 of 2]

    SECDEF makes holiday Air Force morale call

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III holds a holiday morale call with U.S. Air Force service members at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF makes holiday Air Force morale call [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Austin
    Pentagon
    holiday
    SECDEF
    morale call

