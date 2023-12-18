A Maohi Nui member performs a fire knife demonstration on the lawn of NSA/CSS Hawaii (NSAH). NSAH's celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month culminated with an all-out, local-style luau — or grand Hawaiian feast — on the Rochefort Campus front lawn. Maohi Nui performed songs, dances, and a fire knife demonstration from diverse Polynesian backgrounds, including Tahiti, Sāmoa, Aotearoa, and Hawai‘i.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8179130
|VIRIN:
|230531-D-CS423-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAH Celebrates AAPI month with Maohi Nui Performance [Image 3 of 3], by Member: 1819652, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
