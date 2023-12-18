Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSAH Celebrates AAPI month with Maohi Nui Performance [Image 3 of 3]

    NSAH Celebrates AAPI month with Maohi Nui Performance

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    National Security Agency

    A Maohi Nui member performs a fire knife demonstration on the lawn of NSA/CSS Hawaii (NSAH). NSAH's celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month culminated with an all-out, local-style luau — or grand Hawaiian feast — on the Rochefort Campus front lawn. Maohi Nui performed songs, dances, and a fire knife demonstration from diverse Polynesian backgrounds, including Tahiti, Sāmoa, Aotearoa, and Hawai‘i.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:05
    Location: HI, US
