    Maj. Gen. Ryder Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 15 of 16]

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 8179098
    VIRIN: 231221-D-GD090-1196
    Resolution: 7327x4885
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    press briefing
    Pentagon
    Pentagon Press Secretary
    PBR
    Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder

