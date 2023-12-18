Medical students from the Uniformed Services University practice their physical exams at the university’s Val G Hemming Simulation Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 07:30
|Photo ID:
|8179044
|VIRIN:
|230921-D-HB652-1099
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Medical Students Practice Physical Exams, by Thomas Balfour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT