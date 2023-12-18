Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Medical Students Practice Physical Exams

    Military Medical Students Practice Physical Exams

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Thomas Balfour 

    Uniformed Services University

    Medical students from the Uniformed Services University practice their physical exams at the university’s Val G Hemming Simulation Center.

