Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers gear up toward exercise

    Engineers gear up toward exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force civil engineer squadron members carry equipment for a training exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. Engineers use various equipment across installations to maintain infrastructure like buildings, roadways, and electrical components in order to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 03:52
    Photo ID: 8178964
    VIRIN: 231208-F-AR459-1059
    Resolution: 4831x3214
    Size: 403.84 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers gear up toward exercise, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    AF
    Air Force
    CE
    RADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT