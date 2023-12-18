Engineers gear up toward exercise

U.S. Air Force civil engineer squadron members carry equipment for a training exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. Engineers use various equipment across installations to maintain infrastructure like buildings, roadways, and electrical components in order to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

