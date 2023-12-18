Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Meal for USNMRTC Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3]

    Holiday Meal for USNMRTC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka's Food Management Service Team put together a Holiday Meal for USNMRTC Yokosuka's staff and their families. Command leadership came out to serve the meal and show their appreciation for all the hard work that had been accomplished throughout the year and to wish everyone a Happy Holidays. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 8178963
    VIRIN: 231220-N-SK815-1071
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
