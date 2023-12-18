YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka's Food Management Service Team put together a Holiday Meal for USNMRTC Yokosuka's staff and their families. Command leadership came out to serve the meal and show their appreciation for all the hard work that had been accomplished throughout the year and to wish everyone a Happy Holidays. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

