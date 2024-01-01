Members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet band and Japan Ground Self Defense Force music corps perform during the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1) Palau mission stop opening ceremony aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Koror, Palau, Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 04:13 Photo ID: 8178960 VIRIN: 231222-N-AU520-1028 Resolution: 5114x3409 Size: 465.32 KB Location: PW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.