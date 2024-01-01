U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, presents a plaque to the honorable J. Uduch Sengebau, Senior, vice president of Palau, during the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1) Palau mission stop opening ceremony aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Koror, Palau, Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 04:18
|Photo ID:
|8178958
|VIRIN:
|231222-N-AU520-1026
|Resolution:
|5311x3541
|Size:
|466.98 KB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
