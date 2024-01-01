Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 4 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony Aboard USNS Mercy

    PALAU

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The honorable J. Uduch Sengebau Senior, vice president of Palau, speaks during the during the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1) Palau mission stop opening ceremony aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Koror, Palau, Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

