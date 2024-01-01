Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony Aboard USNS Mercy

The honorable J. Uduch Sengebau Senior, vice president of Palau, speaks during the during the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1) Palau mission stop opening ceremony aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Koror, Palau, Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)
