Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, is piped aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1) Palau mission stop opening ceremony aboard the ship, anchored off Koror, Palau, as part of PP24-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)

by PO2 Jacob Woitzel