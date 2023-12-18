Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visits from Santa

    OMURA, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Rene Pellessier, deputy command chaplain of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a present to a child while dressed as Santa at Omura Children’s Home in Nagasaki, Japan Dec. 22, 2023. Pellessier brought gifts as part of the Angel Tree program which provided 38 children at Omura Children’s Home with gifts donated by members of the CFAS community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

