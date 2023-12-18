Visits from Santa

Lt. Rene Pellessier, deputy command chaplain of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a present to a child while dressed as Santa at Omura Children’s Home in Nagasaki, Japan Dec. 22, 2023. Pellessier brought gifts as part of the Angel Tree program which provided 38 children at Omura Children’s Home with gifts donated by members of the CFAS community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

