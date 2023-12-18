Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visits from Santa

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Rene Pellessier, deputy command chaplain of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with children while dressed as Santa at Kosaza Daycare in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 18, 2023. Pellessier visited 58 children at the daycare to celebrate the Christmas season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

