Visits from Santa

Lt. Rene Pellessier, deputy command chaplain of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with children while dressed as Santa at Kosaza Daycare in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 18, 2023. Pellessier visited 58 children at the daycare to celebrate the Christmas season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

