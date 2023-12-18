Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Fighter Wing Christmas Graphic

    51st Fighter Wing Christmas Graphic

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A 51st Fighter Wing holiday season illustration, created at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea Dec. 22, 2023. The 51st Fighter Wing maintains operational readiness through continued partnership with ROK forces, and constant training in support of the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 01:14
    Photo ID: 8178874
    VIRIN: 231222-F-XO977-2001
    Resolution: 768x768
    Size: 505.92 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Fighter Wing Christmas Graphic, by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Holidays
    51st Fighter Wing
    36thFS
    25thFS

