    Navy Band Southeast FY23 Sailors of the Year

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    231219-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 19, 2023) Navy Band Southeast selects Musician 1st Class Rick Baty as FY23 Q3 Sailor of the Year, Musician 2nd Class Adam Byars as FY23 Junior Sailor of the Year and Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino as FY23 Bluejacket of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 22:01
    VIRIN: 231219-N-ND007-1001
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    This work, Navy Band Southeast FY23 Sailors of the Year, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Region Southeast
    Navy Region Southeast Band

