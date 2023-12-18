231219-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 19, 2023) Navy Band Southeast selects Musician 1st Class Rick Baty as FY23 Q3 Sailor of the Year, Musician 2nd Class Adam Byars as FY23 Junior Sailor of the Year and Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino as FY23 Bluejacket of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 22:01 Photo ID: 8178772 VIRIN: 231219-N-ND007-1001 Resolution: 1500x2101 Size: 1.19 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Southeast FY23 Sailors of the Year, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.