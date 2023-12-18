Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Wishes Shipmates Fair Winds and Following Seas

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    231220-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 20, 2023) Navy Band Southeast wishes Musician 3rd Class Brandon Hawkins fair winds and following seas as he transfers to Navy Band Northwest. Musician 2nd Class Andrew McCormick presents Musician 3rd Class Brandon Hawkins his farewell collage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 21:38
    VIRIN: 231220-N-ND007-1001
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    This work, Navy Band Southeast Wishes Shipmates Fair Winds and Following Seas, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Region Southeast
    Navy Region Southeast Band

