Navy Band Southeast Wishes Shipmates Fair Winds and Following Seas

231220-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 20, 2023) Navy Band Southeast wishes Musician 3rd Class Brandon Hawkins fair winds and following seas as he transfers to Navy Band Northwest. Musician 2nd Class Andrew McCormick presents Musician 3rd Class Brandon Hawkins his farewell collage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)
