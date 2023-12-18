231217-N-ND007-1010 PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 17, 2023) Navy Band Southeast performs holiday concerts at Flagler Auditorium. Musician 2nd Class Jorge Cabrera plays a guitar solo with the band. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|8178762
|VIRIN:
|231217-N-ND007-1010
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|18.41 MB
|Location:
|PALM COAST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast Performs Holiday Concerts at Flagler Auditorium [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT