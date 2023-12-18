ACU-5 Transports 15th MEU Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines attached to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) from a landing craft, air cushion in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN