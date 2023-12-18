ACU-5 Transports 15th MEU Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, enters the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transporting 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

