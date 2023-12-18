Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Marcus Stokes, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Chicago, guides a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion, into the well deck during a surface onload while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 18:53 Photo ID: 8178698 VIRIN: 231207-M-LO557-1262 Resolution: 6307x4207 Size: 2.71 MB Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACU-5 Transports 15th MEU Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.