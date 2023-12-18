ACU-5 Transports 15th MEU Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yael Navarrete, a combat cargo Marine assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Modesto, California, ground guides a 624KR Tractor Rubber-tired Articulated Steering Multi-purpose vehicle in the vehicle stowage area of Boxer while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN