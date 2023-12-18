Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACU-5 Transports 15th MEU Aboard USS Boxer [Image 1 of 5]

    ACU-5 Transports 15th MEU Aboard USS Boxer

    AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 transports 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
