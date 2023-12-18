15th MEU, Boxer ARG Underway for Integrated Training

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit observe the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) pass under the Coronado Bridge while transiting San Diego Bay, Dec. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

