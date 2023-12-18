Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Work continues on temporary school in Lahaina [Image 11 of 11]

    Work continues on temporary school in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Electricians work on a classroom at the temporary replacement campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Dec. 16, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing technical assistance, engineering expertise and construction management for the construction of the temporary campus for students who were displaced by the wildfires that damaged and rendered the school unusable.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 18:43
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
