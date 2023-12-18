Work continues on temporary school in Lahaina

Contractors assemble a modular frame into a classroom at the temporary replacement campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Dec. 16, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing technical assistance, engineering expertise and construction management for the construction of the temporary campus for students who were displaced by the wildfires that damaged and rendered the school unusable.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

