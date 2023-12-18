BLT 1/5, CLB-15 integrate for Mass Casualty Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15 and Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hold security while conducting mass casualty training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The mass casualty was part of a training scenario ashore while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

