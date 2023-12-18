U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide medical aid to a simulated casualty at a casualty collection point during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The mass casualty was part of a training scenario ashore while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:58 Photo ID: 8178574 VIRIN: 231211-M-HP224-1379 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.4 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5, CLB-15 integrate for Mass Casualty Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.