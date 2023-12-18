Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5, CLB-15 integrate for Mass Casualty Training [Image 4 of 7]

    BLT 1/5, CLB-15 integrate for Mass Casualty Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15 and Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport a simulated casualty during mass casualty training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The mass casualty was part of a training scenario ashore while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    15th MEU
    Training
    CLB-15
    MASSCAS
    ECC
    BLT 1/5

