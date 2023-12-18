BLT 1/5, CLB-15 integrate for Mass Casualty Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chayce Hartley, left, a truck master assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security during mass casualty training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The mass casualty was part of a training scenario ashore while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

