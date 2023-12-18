525th FS honors fallen Airmen

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron receive American flags prior to flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Alaska, Dec. 18, 2023. On Dec. 17, 1973, Capt. David M. Grimm and Capt. Frank M. Mutolo, F-4E pilots from the 43rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, vanished during a training mission over the Yentna River valley, 90 miles northwest of Anchorage. Despite extensive search efforts, the aircraft and its crew were never found. Pilots from the 525th FS flew American flags that will be encased and given to the surviving families of the fallen Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

