    525th FS honors fallen Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    525th FS honors fallen Airmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jon “Dexter” Keranen, an F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, performs pre-flight checks prior to flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Alaska, Dec. 18, 2023. On Dec. 17, 1973, Capt. David M. Grimm and Capt. Frank M. Mutolo, F-4E pilots from the 43rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, vanished during a training mission over the Yentna River valley, 90 miles northwest of Anchorage. Despite extensive search efforts, the aircraft and its crew were never found. Pilots from the 525th FS flew American flags that will be encased and returned to the surviving families of the fallen Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    525th FS honors fallen Airmen
